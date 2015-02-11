Feb 10 The discovery of Bobbi Kristina Brown,
the only child of the late singer Whitney Houston, face down and
unresponsive in a bathtub last month is being investigated as a
criminal matter, police in Georgia said on Tuesday.
Authorities in Roswell, a suburb of Atlanta, have been
questioning people about the circumstances leading up to the
discovery on Jan. 31 at her home, but had not made clear the
nature of their investigation.
"I can confirm that we have a criminal investigation
ongoing," Roswell Police Chief Rusty Grant said in an email to
Reuters. "From the beginning it has always been a criminal
investigation."
Few details have been released about the 21-year-old
aspiring singer, the only child of Houston and singer Bobby
Brown.
A family source said Tuesday that media reports suggesting
Bobbi Kristina would soon be taken off life support were not
accurate. Brown's family previously has said she was fighting
for her life.
A candlelight vigil Monday at an amphitheater in suburban
Atlanta drew hundreds of people and prompted expressions of
gratitude from family members - even as they asked for privacy.
"We continue to request privacy in this matter," Bobby Brown
said in a statement released through his lawyer, Christopher
Brown, on Tuesday. "We thank everyone that supported the vigil
for Bobbi Kristina. God is hearing our prayers."
The lawyer criticized erroneous media reports about her
condition while maintaining that details needed to be kept
private.
"This is a criminal investigation and the integrity of that
process requires silence," he said.
Police have said they responded to Bobbi Kristina Brown's
home in reference to a drowning. Her partner and a friend found
her unresponsive in the tub and performed CPR until help
arrived, police said.
Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress who
battled substance abuse, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly
Hills, California, on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said cocaine
use and heart disease contributed to her death at age 48.
Bobbi Kristina Brown was hospitalized twice with anxiety
after her mother's death.
She is receiving treatment at Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta, according to CNN and other media outlets, and her
father has been seen outside the facility.
Family friend and gospel singer Kim Burrell told "Access
Hollywood" last week that doctors had put the young woman in a
medically induced coma to stop brain swelling.
