Feb 19 Doctors have taken Bobbi Kristina Brown,
daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, off the ventilator that
has helped her breathe since she was found unresponsive in a
bathtub last month, but no decisions have been made to take her
off life support, a family source said on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be identified, said Brown's
overall condition has not changed. Removing the breathing tube
was a standard course of practice to avoid infection, the source
said.
Family members have said Brown, 21, the only child of
singers Bobby Brown and Houston, is fighting for her life at
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after she was discovered on
Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban
home.
They have said little about the aspiring singer's treatment
or medical prognosis, and Bobby Brown has asked for privacy.
Police in Roswell, Georgia, are treating the case as a
criminal investigation and have been questioning people about
the circumstances leading up to Brown being found in the tub.
Brown's famous mother, a six-time Grammy Award winner and
actress who battled substance abuse, drowned in a hotel bathtub
in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said
cocaine use and heart disease contributed to Houston's death at
age 48.
