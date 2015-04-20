(Recasts, updates with family statements in paragraphs 3-7)
April 20 Bobbi Kristina Brown is expected to
live a long life, but her prognosis remains unclear, an attorney
for her father Bobby Brown said on Monday, clarifying the
singer's remarks at a weekend concert that she was awake months
after being found unresponsive in her bathtub.
"I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She's watching me," Brown
told concert-goers at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie,
Texas, according to a video posted on the website TMZ.
But the prognosis for his 22-year-old daughter with the late
pop singer Whitney Houston remains unclear, said his attorney,
Christopher Brown, in a statement on Monday.
"Doctors have indicated that she will have a long life," he
said in a statement. "However, Bobbi Kristina is presently
embarking on a rehabilitation process and the quality of her
life will not be known for years to come."
Bobby Brown's wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, noted in the
statement that her husband was "in an emotional state" when he
spoke at the concert on Saturday.
"He is encouraged by the steps that Bobbi Kristina has made
since her hospitalization," she said. "She has made it out of
ICU, opened her eyes, and started a rehabilitation that will be
long and hard."
Bobby Brown added: "We thank everyone that supports Bobbi
Kristina and God is hearing our prayers."
TMZ said Bobby Brown's sister Tina posted on Facebook that
Bobbi Kristina Brown "woke up and is no longer on life support."
The celebrity news website and CNN later quoted unnamed
sources as saying comments suggesting that Bobbi Kristina
Brown's neurological condition had improved were untrue. Citing
sources it said were connected to the Houston family, TMZ
reported the aspiring singer remains on a ventilator.
Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and
unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Few
details about her condition have been released since.
In March, she was transferred from Emory University Hospital
in Atlanta to a rehabilitation center, according to her family.
Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress, drowned
in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, in February
2012 at the age of 48. Cocaine and heart disease contributed to
her death, according to authorities.
