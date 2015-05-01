(Adds details, quotes from the complaint, background)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES May 1 Olympic champion and reality
television star Bruce Jenner was sued for negligence and
wrongful death on Friday by relatives of a woman killed in a car
crash involving the former athlete on a Southern California
highway in February.
The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by two
stepchildren of Kimberly Howe, who died in the Feb. 7 collision
on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that sheriff's deputies said
had left five other people injured.
The lawsuit claims Jenner was driving his Cadillac Escalade,
towing a trailer with an off-road vehicle, when he struck Howe's
car from the rear, propelling her automobile into oncoming
traffic, and she collided head-on with another vehicle.
According to the suit, Jenner "violated the rules of the
road" and was "negligent, careless and reckless" in causing the
wreck, though the six-page complaint did not specify how Jenner
was alleged to have been at fault. By contrast, Howe was "acting
with due caution, attention and care" and did not contribute to
the crash, the suit said.
Jenner's publicist, Alan Nierob, declined comment on the
case.
The wrongful death claim seeks unspecified damages for the
personal loss of Howe and her financial support to her
stepdaughter, Dana Redmond, and stepson William Howe.
Kimberly Howe's obituary said she and her deceased husband
of 32 years ran a national health food business, and that she
previously played bit parts in several Elvis Presley movies.
The suit came one week after Jenner declared in a nationally
televised interview that he identifies as a woman, becoming the
most high-profile American to come out as transgender. Nierob,
however, has said Jenner still prefers to be referred to with
male pronouns.
Jenner, 65, rose to fame with a record-breaking Olympic gold
medal victory in the decathalon in the 1976 Summer Games in
Montreal that earned him the unofficial title of "World's
Greatest Athlete."
Known to younger generations as the patriarch of reality
TV's Kardashian clan, Jenner appeared on ABC's "20/20" last
Friday to put to rest months of speculation that he was
transitioning to life as a woman.
The interview was conducted days before the Malibu crash.
ABC's Diane Sawyer said during the broadcast that Jenner was
unable to comment on the wreck but told ABC of the tragedy, "I
was devastated."
Jenner escaped serious injury in the crash, having declined
medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.
The accident remains under investigation by police.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Sandra
Maler)