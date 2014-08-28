LOS ANGELES Aug 27 A 31-year-old man on
Wednesday withdrew a high-profile lawsuit accusing "X-Men"
director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing him when he was an
aspiring teen actor.
Michael Egan filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of the
civil lawsuit brought against Singer in April, according to
court documents filed in Hawaii.
Singer had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling
the claims a "sick, twisted shakedown." A
representative for the director did not immediately respond for
comment on Wednesday.
Egan had also filed three other lawsuits claiming he was
sexually abused as a teen by entertainment firm executive Gary
Goddard and TV executives David Neuman and Garth Ancier, all of
which have been dismissed.
The lawsuit dismissal on Wednesday wraps up the months-long
saga in Hollywood that was highly publicized by Egan's former
attorney Jeff Herman, who held press conferences in Los Angeles
after filing the initial lawsuits in April.
Herman and fellow lawyer Mark Gallagher, who both
represented Egan, asked to be withdrawn from the case last
month.
