LOS ANGELES, July 3 "X-Men" director Bryan
Singer on Thursday asked a judge in Los Angeles to dismiss a
lawsuit brought by an anonymous British man accusing the
filmmaker and an entertainment executive of sexually abusing him
as a minor.
Singer's attorney, Marty Singer, asked U.S. District Judge
Dean Pregerson to throw out the suit filed in May, saying that
it was improperly filed anonymously by a British citizen, who
was identified in court papers as John Doe No. 117.
Singer, 48, also demanded in court that the plaintiff pay
$300,000 for Singer's expected legal fees.
The lawsuit filed by prominent child sex abuse attorney Jeff
Herman, accuses Singer and entertainment industry executive Gary
Goddard, 60, of coercing the British man into sex acts as a
minor with the promise of helping him in an acting career.
Goddard last month asked for the suit to be dismissed.
This is the second sex abuse lawsuit against Singer that was
filed ahead of the release of his film "X-Men: Days of Future
Past." The film has so far grossed $715 million at the global
box office in its first five weeks and will likely be one of the
year's top-grossing movies.
Singer's lawyer has called the allegations in both lawsuits
false and fabrications, and a bid to win money from the director
behind other films in the "X-Men" superhero franchise. A lawyer
for Goddard has also denied the allegations, calling them
spurious.
Herman also represents Michael Egan, who has sued Singer,
accusing him of abusing him sexually as a minor. Egan also sued
Goddard, and fellow entertainment executive David Neuman and
Garth Ancier, but those suits have been dismissed.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)