Nov 28 Jimmy Buffett is parting with
Cheeseburger in Paradise, a chain of theme restaurants that is
named after one of his songs, for $11 million.
Luby's Inc. announced on Wednesday it was buying
Paradise Restaurants Group LLC with cash and credit, acquiring
its 23 Cheeseburger in Paradise locations in 14 states that in
previous years had generated revenue of more than $50 million.
Cheeseburger in Paradise was founded 10 years ago in
collaboration with the entertainer, based on his 1978 ode to
"heaven on earth with an onion slice."
"Luby's anticipates developing opportunities to expand the
brand," the company said in a statement.
The restaurants created an island, beach-party atmosphere
that would be familiar to fans of Buffett's music and a slight
departure from the more family-oriented Luby's Cafeterias and
Fudduckers restaurants operated by Luby's Inc.