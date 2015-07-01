By Sara Hemrajani
LONDON, July 1
LONDON, July 1 Sandra Bullock has played a
medical engineer in space in "Gravity" and an undercover FBI
agent posing as a beauty pageant model in "Miss Congeniality,"
but she takes on her first villainous role in the animated
"Minions."
In "Minions," a "Despicable Me" spin-off out in theaters on
July 10, Bullock supplies the voice of the glamorous Scarlett
Overkill, who wants the small yellow minions to help her get the
British crown jewels.
Bullock, 50, spoke to Reuters about playing a baddie.
Q: The reaction to "Minions" at the London premiere was
huge. Do you ever take a step back and think millions of people
are excited about your work?
A: It was the Minions. I think love like that can only be
for little, yellow pill-shaped creatures with eyeballs.
Q: Scarlett Overkill is not exactly a Cruella de Vil-type
character.
A: I said I don't want her to be Cruella de Vil. Cruella was
perfect for "101 Dalmations."
I loved that they showed (Scarlett) having a loving
relationship with her husband, he dug her. ... They worked as a
great team together. ... I wanted my son to see a couple that
was into each other.
Q: Voicework is a long process, how did it change from early
sketches to the script?
A: It evolved like crazy every time we went in. Something
would dawn on me a year later that wasn't evident before and I'd
say 'Can we go back and tweak this?' Sometimes there was time to
do it and sometimes there wasn't. But it is a growing process,
it's very organic.
Q: As one of Hollywood's leading actresses, do you ever feel
pressure to push the boundaries more for women?
A: I always loved pushing roles to be something more than
the way they were written, saying women are a little more
multidimensional, and I was allowed to do it. I didn't really
feel that glass ceiling pushing down on me so hard until I got
to a certain level when I should've felt freer, and when it
happened I was devastated.
I want my son to grow up in a society where he knows what he
knows now at a later time in life, which is all women are equal.
There is no difference. Unfortunately that doesn't exist now,
but, hopefully, I will do my part as many other millions of
women are doing their part, and it'll level out.
(Reporting by Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, Jill Serjeant and Jonathan Oatis)