AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 14 Former U.S. President
George W. Bush will put out a book of his paintings of veterans
to raise money to support those who served in the military,
using the hobby he took up after leaving the White House.
The book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's
Tribute to America's Warriors," will be published by Crown
Publishing Group on Feb. 28, 2017, his office and the publisher
said on Wednesday.
Proceeds will go to the Bush Institute's Military Service
Initiative, which aims to help veterans of conflicts after the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States adjust back to
civilian life.
Over the past several months, Bush has painted oil portraits
of 98 veterans he met through his presidential center's service
initiative, his office said in a statement.
The book features 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel
mural, along with stories of the subjects Bush painted, the
publisher said.
Bush, who lives in Dallas, took painting lessons after
leaving the White House in 2009. His paintings of veterans will
go on display at his presidential library in Dallas next March.
