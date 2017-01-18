COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 18 Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved to an intensive-care unit at a Houston hospital with pneumonia and was resting comfortably after doctors performed a procedure to clear his airway, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.
His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, also was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, the office said.
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
VERSAILLES, France, May 29 French President Emmanuel Macron, standing alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin, on Monday dubbed two Russian media outlets "agents of influence" which he said had spread fake news about him during his election campaign.