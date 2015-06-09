Former Olympic champion and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner who came out as transgender in April is facing a second lawsuit in connection with a fatal car crash on a Southern California highway in February, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Jessica Marie Steindorff, a Hollywood talent manager, filed a personal injury suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday accusing Jenner of driving "negligently, carelessly, recklessly and wantonly" and causing the crash, according to CNN.

Relatives of Kimberly Howe, who was killed in the Feb. 7 collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, have filed a lawsuit against Jenner for negligence and wrongful death. Several others were injured in the crash, authorities said.

Howe's lawsuit came one week after Jenner declared in a nationally televised interview that she identifies as a woman, becoming the most high-profile American to come out as transgender.

Jenner, 65, rose to fame with a record-breaking Olympic gold medal victory in the decathlon in the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Known to younger generations as the patriarch of reality TV's Kardashian clan.

Jenner escaped serious injury in the crash, having declined medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.

Reuters was unable to reach officials at various branches of the Los Angeles Superior Court in the early hours of Tuesday.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)