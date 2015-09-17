LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Reality television star and
former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner has applied to a Los
Angeles County court to make official her name and gender
change, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Jenner is a 1976 Olympic decathlon gold medalist who had
been known as Bruce before she became this year the
highest-profile American to transition publicly from male to
female, marked by a glamorous cover photo in Vanity Fair
magazine.
Jenner has starred this year in the television documentary
series "I Am Cait," and before that was known to reality TV
audiences for years as part of the celebrity Kardashian family.
On Tuesday, Jenner filed paperwork in Los Angeles County
Superior Court seeking to change her name to Caitlyn Marie from
Bruce and officially change her gender to female from male, the
court spokeswoman said.
A judge must rule on the name and gender change request, and
has decided certain parts of Jenner's application, such as
medical history, can remain under seal, the spokeswoman said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has investigated
Jenner in connection with a deadly multi-car crash in Malibu in
February.
The crash killed 69-year-old Kim Howe, who sheriff's
officials say was driving a white Lexus and was shoved by
Jenner's vehicle across a center divider into oncoming traffic,
where her car was struck head-on by a Hummer.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has
received the case from investigators, a Sheriff's Department
spokesman said last month. But prosecutors have not indicated if
they will file charges against Jenner.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Walsh)