NEW YORK, July 23 Caitlyn Jenner is ready for
her close-up with the launch of her reality show on Sunday but
Americans may not be as eager to welcome the former Olympic
champion as a transgender woman onto their televisions, cereal
boxes and billboards.
Despite the furor last month over Jenner's glamorous coming
out Vanity Fair photo as Caitlyn, she still has a way to go to
keep up with Kim Kardashian - her reality queen step-daughter -
in terms of popular appeal, according to marketing experts.
"In New York and California, she (Jenner) has become a very
accepted story. It remains to be seen what people think about
all this in Ohio or Oklahoma," said New York branding consultant
Hayes Roth.
With "I Am Cait" set to make its premiere on E! television
on Sunday, the market research firm E-Score,
which tracks the popularity of some 8,000 celebrities, said this
week that Jenner is liked by 23 percent of those it surveyed and
disliked by 34 percent.
People are unsure about Jenner's motives for the show, said
Gerry Philpott, CEO of E-Poll Market Research, which produces
E-Score. "They will be looking to see if she is exploiting the
transition for publicity and money or is sincere in her efforts
to present transgender issues."
After becoming the fastest account in Twitter history to
reach 1 million followers in June, @Caitlyn_Jenner now has 2.7
million Twitter followers.
Kim Kardashian, perhaps the world's best-known reality TV
star thanks to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," has 32 million
Twitter followers and estimated earnings last year of $52
million, according to Forbes. That comes largely from her
clothing, kids clothing, sun tan, fragrances and video game
products, some of which are joint ventures with her sisters.
INFLUENCE OR ALIENATE?
Jenner, 65, has yet to announce any marketing tie-ups ahead
of the premiere of her show. Her representatives told Reuters
there has been "a lot of interest" regarding potential deals but
they declined to discuss specifics.
That doesn't mean the advertising world has turned its back
on Jenner, the most high profile American to transition publicly
to a woman. But both sides appear to be biding their time.
"This is new territory," said Jeetendr Sehdev, professor of
marketing at the University of Southern California. "We don't
know whether Caitlyn Jenner is going to influence people to
purchase or whether she is going to alienate people. That is
where brands are being very cautious at the moment."
In 1977, after winning an Olympic gold medal for the
decathlon, Bruce Jenner graced the Wheaties box and became a
spokesman for the cereal. General Mills has declined to discuss
the possibility of featuring Caitlyn Jenner in the same way.
Millennials are more likely to respond positively to
Caitlyn Jenner than older people, according to Megan Hartman,
strategy director at Red Peak Youth branding agency in New York.
"I think brands would be very smart to align themselves with
her because she is such a brave spokesperson. I think we are
going to see a lot of brands across all categories - beauty
fashion, sports, entertainment - looking to get a piece of her,"
Hartman said.
"She probably feels a certain responsibility as one of the
first transgender celebrities and will be a little more cautious
in terms of deals. But she definitely has the potential and the
same marketability as any of the Kardashians."
