NEW YORK May 2 France's former first lady Carla
Bruni said she was hurt by press comments calling her fat after
the birth of her daughter and squashed rumors that she would
leave her husband Nicolas Sarkozy after his failed re-election
bid.
In an interview in Vanity Fair magazine published on
Thursday, Bruni admitted she is in therapy and said she felt
vulnerable when she was 40 pounds (18 kgs) overweight after
giving birth at age 43 to her daughter, Giulia, who was born in
2011.
"They get really nasty. Nothing is out of bounds," Bruni
said about the press comments. "Having children when you are
older is not easy."
Bruni described rumors about her marriage as "crazy" and
added that she never thought of leaving Sarkozy after he lost
the election in May. Power was one of the problems they had to
face together, she added.
"Power is brutal, and you have to be very structured inside
to cope with power without getting blown away," she told the
magazine.
The singer-songwriter and former model, whose newest CD
"Carla Bruni, Little French Songs" was released on April 1, said
therapy helps her think clearly and is about taking
responsibility.
"And I like this type of work because with aging, if there
is no philosophy, there's no serenity, there's no wisdom and
there's nothing but falling apart," she said.
Although Bruni said her husband listens to her advice, she
said it is not her choice whether her husband launches a
political comeback.
A formal investigation of Sarkozy opened in March into
allegations that he took advantage of the mental frailty of
90-year-old L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, France's
richest woman, in 2007 to raise funds for his election campaign.
Sarkozy has described the investigation as "unfair and
unfounded."
