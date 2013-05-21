May 21 U.S. actress and comedienne Carol Burnett
will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor,
the top award for American comics, the John F. Kennedy Center
for the Performing Arts said on Tuesday.
Burnett, 80, whose Emmy-winning sketch comedy program "The
Carol Burnett Show" was a mainstay on U.S. television from 1967
to 1978, will receive the award during a ceremony at
Washington's Kennedy Center in October.
"From her television program and appearances, as well as her
performances on Broadway and in film, Carol Burnett has
entertained generations of fans with her vibrant wit and
hilarious characters," Kennedy Center Chairman David M.
Rubenstein said in a statement.
Burnett received her big break in the Broadway musical "Once
Upon a Mattress" in 1959, which earned her a Tony Award
nomination.
She won her first Emmy Award in 1962 for her work on "The
Garry Moore Show" sketch comedy TV program, but cemented her
comedic reputation by parodying the film "Gone with the Wind"
and the TV soap opera "As the World Turns" on her own show.
Her film work includes 1981's "The Four Seasons" and
director John Huston's 1982 adaptation of musical "Annie."
Past recipients of the award, which was first given out in
1998, include Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, Bill Cosby and Tina
Fey. Television comic and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres won
last year.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Xavier
Briand)