LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Carrie Fisher, who played
Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, was briefly
hospitalized due to her bipolar disorder, the actress'
spokeswoman said on Tuesday after video emerged of Fisher giving
an unusual stage performance.
The video came from a show Fisher gave aboard a cruise ship
in the Caribbean last week, according to celebrity website TMZ,
which posted the clip.
The clip shows Fisher, 56, singing "Skylark" and "Bridge
Over Troubled Waters," at times appearing to struggle to
remember the lyrics. Fisher also appears to use paper to clean
up after a small dog that shares the stage with her, and then
stuffing the paper into a couch behind her.
"There was a medical incident related to Carrie Fisher's
bipolar disorder," Fisher's spokeswoman Carol Marshall said in a
statement. "She went to the hospital briefly to adjust her
medication and is feeling much better now."
The actress has previously discussed her struggle with
bipolar disorder. And in her 2009 memoir "Wishful Drinking," she
also described her alcoholism and drug abuse.
Fisher is the daughter of Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds
and Eddie Fisher and, aside from starring in the first three
"Star Wars" films, wrote the bestselling novel "Postcards from
the Edge" about an actress recovering from drug addiction. She
wrote the screenplay for a 1990 movie adaptation.
She in recent years had a recurring role on the animated
comedy "Family Guy" and has guest starred in a number of other
television shows.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Todd Eastham)