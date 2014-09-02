Singer Carrie Underwood and her pro hockey player husband Mike Fisher are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Twitter on Monday.
Underwood, 31, posted a picture titled "In honor of Labor Day," in which she posed with the couple's dogs which wore t-shirts, one saying "I'm going to be a big sister" and the other "I'm going to be a big brother."
After the photo confused some followers and fans who asked whether the couple was getting another dog or having a baby, Fisher clarified it was a baby, adding: "But maybe another dog too." It will be the couple's first child.
Multiple Grammy-award winner Underwood, who rocketed to stardom when she won the "American Idol" television competition, and Fisher, a center with the Nashville Predators, married in 2010.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Macfie)