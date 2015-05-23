The widow of American radio personality Casey Kasem will not face criminal charges in connection with his death, prosecutors said on Friday, despite allegations of abuse from three of his adult children.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said there was not enough evidence to charge 61-year-old Jean Kasem, the former "American Top 40" deejay's second wife, with his death last June.

Kasem died in Washington state after suffering from Lewy Body disease, a form of dementia with symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease.

"Based on Jean Kasem's continuous efforts to ensure that Mr. Kasem was medically supervised, this investigation is declined for filing," the attorney's office said in a charge evaluation worksheet, according to a copy of the document published online by the Los Angeles Times.

The end of Kasem's life was marked by a legal dispute over his care between Jean Kasem and the three adult children from his first marriage.

They accused Jean Kasem of abusing their father, who was suffering from bedsores at the end of his life, and preventing them from contacting him for a lengthy period.

Jean Kasem, who was married to Casey Kasem for roughly 30 years and bore him a daughter, had her husband moved to a hospital in Washington state last May.

He stayed there while the legal battle over his care raged. His death about a month later led to a dispute over the disposal of his remains.

Casey Kasem at the peak of his career on "American Top 40" was heard on more than 1,000 stations in 50 countries. He was famed for his tenor voice, and also played the part of Shaggy, the mystery-solving human pal of a Great Dane in the TV cartoon series "Scooby Doo, Where Are You!"

