LOS ANGELES May 12 A Los Angeles court on
Monday named the daughter of longtime U.S. radio personality
Casey Kasem his temporary conservator even though the exact
whereabouts of the ailing DJ were unknown, the attorney for
daughter Kerri Kasem said.
The ruling marks the latest bitter legal tussle between
Kasem's children and their stepmother, Jean Kasem, over
visitation and caretaking for the 82-year-old DJ most famous for
his weekly top 40 countdown show.
Los Angeles Country Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy
ordered Kasem's whereabouts to be disclosed after Jean Kasem's
attorney said he had been taken out of the country, according to
City News Service.
Kerri Kasem's attorney Troy Martin said he believed Kasem
was in or was returning to the United States.
"We were informed by a relative of Jean that she was making
arrangements to take Casey to an Indian reservation in
Washington state," Martin said.
Jean Kasem's attorney, Craig Marcus, declined to comment.
Kerri Kasem said in court documents that she and her sister
were able to find and visit their father, who suffers from a
form of dementia called Lewy Body Disease, at a convalescent
hospital in Santa Monica, California, last week, according to
City News.
