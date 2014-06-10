(Corrects spelling of Los Angeles in first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES, June 9 A Los Angeles judge on
Monday ordered longtime radio deejay Casey Kasem, who is in
critical condition in a Washington state hospital, to be
hydrated, fed and medicated while Kasem's court-appointed
attorney assesses his health.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy issued the
order after Kasem's wife, Jean Kasem, said in a sworn
declaration that her husband was not receiving food, water or
his usual medication over the weekend.
His care and visitation rights have been the focus of a
legal tussle between his wife and children from an earlier
marriage.
Kerri Kasem, Kasem's daughter from an earlier marriage who
is in charge of his care, had removed him from artificial food
and water on doctors' recommendations, her attorney Martha
Patterson said.
"The hospital had recommended comfort measures only,"
Patterson said, which includes some medications to lessen pain.
Patterson added that food was causing distress for Kasem and
running a risk of pneumonia.
Kasem, 82, the host of radio's "American Top 40" countdown
for four decades, was admitted to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig
Harbor, Washington, last week suffering from an infected
bedsore, an ulcer on the skin often difficult to treat.
The former deejay, who also voiced Shaggy in the
"Scooby-Doo" cartoons, suffers from Lewy body disease, a form of
dementia with symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease.
A spokesman for Kerri Kasem said last week that her father
was near death.
Kasem's court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, will
evaluate Kasem's well-being and treatment, and is scheduled to
issue his findings in Los Angeles court on Friday.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Diane
Craft)