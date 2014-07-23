July 23 The body of radio personality Casey
Kasem, who even before his June death was at the center of a
tug-of-war between his wife and his children from a prior
marriage, has been flown to Canada from a Washington state
funeral home, his longtime former agent said on Wednesday.
Kasem, the former host of the syndicated program "American
Top 40," was moved to Canada by his wife, his agent Don Pitts
said, after being kept at the Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma,
Washington. He died on June 15 at age 82.
Candace Corkum, administrative manager for the funeral home,
confirmed on Friday that Kasem's body was no longer at the
facility. When reached by phone on Wednesday, someone speaking
for the home declined further comment.
Kasem had been the focus of a dispute between his three
children from his first marriage - Kerri, Julie and Mike - and
his second wife, Jean Kasem.
The children said she prevented them from visiting him as he
suffered from Lewy body dementia, an illness with symptoms
similar to Parkinson's disease. Casey Kasem had wanted to be
buried at Forest Lawn cemetery in Glendale, California, said
Danny Deraney, a spokesman for the siblings.
Deraney said that while Kasem's wife has the legal right to
move the remains without notifying anyone, she should let his
friends and family know.
"Right now, she's not divulging that location. For what
reasons, I don't know," Deraney said.
A Washington state judge on July 16 forbade movement of the
body from the funeral home based on a request by Kerri Kasem to
have an autopsy conducted to investigate suspicions of elder
abuse, Deraney said.
The order was delivered to the home a day after Kasem's body
was moved, CNN reported.
A spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department said
there was an open and ongoing probe into allegations of elder
abuse, but declined to provide further detail.
An attorney for Jean Kasem, who married Casey Kasem in 1980,
was out of the country and did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Casey Kasem at the peak of his career on "American Top 40"
was heard on more than 1,000 stations in 50 countries. He was
famed for his tenor voice, and also played the voice of Shaggy,
the mystery-solving human pal of a Great Dane in the TV cartoon
series "Scooby Doo, Where Are You!"
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Beech)