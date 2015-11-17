* Doctor says Sheen "does not have AIDS"
* Ex-wives say they, children not HIV positive
* Sheen's admission gets mostly sympathetic response
By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Charlie Sheen, the wayward star
of U.S. television comedy "Two and A Half Men," said on Tuesday
he was diagnosed as HIV positive some four years ago and had
been extorted for more than $10 million to keep the information
quiet.
Sheen, 50, told NBC's "Today" TV show he was speaking out
because he was being blackmailed, and to refute tabloid reports
that he has AIDS and was spreading it to others.
"I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of
attacks and of subtruths and very harmful and mercurial
stories," he said.
"I am here to admit that I am in fact HIV positive," Sheen
said, adding he was "not entirely sure" how he contracted the
virus.
Sheen acknowledged he had paid "upwards of $10 million" in
recent years to "desperate charlatans" for their silence about
his condition but would no longer do so.
"I think I released myself from this prison today," he said.
It was unclear on Tuesday whether Sheen would bring any legal
action for extortion or blackmail. His representatives did not
immediately respond to queries on the matter.
Sheen's doctor, Robert Huizenga, also appeared on the
"Today" show and said the actor "does not have AIDS." Huizenga
said later in an open letter released by the actor that Sheen
was taking four antiretroviral drugs and that his viral HIV load
was now "consistently undetectable."
Sheen, who has been divorced three times, played the
womanizing bachelor Charlie Harper on top-rated comedy "Two and
A Half Men" for eight years before being fired in 2011 for bad
behavior that included cocaine-fueled partying with porn stars
and a conviction for assaulting his ex-wife.
At the time, he was the highest paid actor on U.S,
television, with a reported salary of some $1.8 million per
episode.
Asked whether he had transmitted HIV to anyone since his
diagnosis, Sheen said on Tuesday, "impossible," adding that he
had "always led with condoms and honesty when it came to my
condition."
He said he had informed his ex-wives, actresses Brooke
Mueller and Denise Richards, immediately after getting his
diagnosis. Mueller and Richards both issued statements saying
neither they nor their four children with Sheen were HIV
positive.
"ABYSMAL DESCENT"
After being fired from "Two and A Half Men," Sheen set up
home with two porn stars he called "goddesses" and boasted of
having "tiger blood" in his veins.
It was around that time that Sheen was first diagnosed.
"It started with what I thought was a series of crushing
headaches," he said. "I thought I had a brain tumor."
In the open letter released to media after the TV interview,
Sheen said shame and disbelief over the diagnosis led to "an
abysmal descent into profound substance abuse and fathomless
drinking. It was a suicide run."
The actor said he has put his partying days behind him.
Sheen, the son of "West Wing" TV actor Martin Sheen, said he
doesn't feel any stigma from being HIV positive, a condition
that affects more than 1.2 million people in the United States
alone, according to government statistics.
HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, weakens the immune
system by destroying cells that fight disease. No cure exists,
but with medical care it can be controlled. If not, one can
develop AIDS.
Reaction to Sheen's announcement was largely compassionate
and his name quickly become the top trending topic on Twitter.
"Total respect to @charliesheen opening up about his HIV
positive status, may your strength be repaid and know people
really do care!" tweeted Brett Herriot.
Another Twitter posting, from Howarse7, said, "I don't
condone Charlie Sheen's recklessness but the headlines and jokes
about it show just how little society has progressed. It's sad."
Sheen also starred in 1980s movies "Platoon" and "Wall
Street," as well as the 2012-2014 cable TV comedy "Anger
Management," which was closely based on his life.
(Additional reporting by Ed Tobin and Suzannah Gonzales,
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)