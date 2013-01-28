Recording artist Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

R&B singer Chris Brown will be questioned as part of an investigation into allegations that he punched a man during a fight over a parking space in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call on Sunday about a fight involving six men on Santa Monica Boulevard, the department said. Witnesses said the Grammy-winning singer had assaulted a man during the brief altercation.

No arrests were made. The alleged victim was not named in a department statement that said Brown and his entourage had left the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigators plan to contact the singer about the incident at a later time, according to the department.

Brown, 23, is serving a five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting fellow R&B star and former girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammy awards.

