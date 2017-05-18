May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. He was 52.

Cornell's family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause, the AP reported, citing a statement from representative Brian Bumbery. apne.ws/2pZeW2j

Seattle-born Cornell won two Grammy awards in 1994 with rock band Soundgarden. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)