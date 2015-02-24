Feb 24 R&B singer Chris Brown, whose California
probation stemming from a 2009 plea to assaulting singer Rihanna
was revoked last month, said on Tuesday he was denied entry into
Canada for concerts in Montreal and Toronto.
Concert promoter Live Nation said "due to immigration
issues" Brown's Tuesday show in Montreal with R&B artist Trey
Songz and rapper Tyga was canceled as well as their Wednesday
performance in Toronto.
"The good people of the Canadian government wouldn't allow
me entry," Brown, 25, wrote on Twitter.
It is unclear where and when Brown, whose probation was
revoked by a judge last month for leaving Los Angeles County
without court permission, was denied entry into Canada. He has a
court date on March 20 and could face jail time.
Messages left with Canada's Border Services Agency were not
immediately returned, and Brown's publicist and attorney did not
immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
It is not uncommon for performers with legal troubles to be
denied entry to foreign countries. Brown postponed a British
tour in 2010 after he was denied a visa.
The "Turn Up the Music" singer has been on probation since
2009 following his guilty plea to assaulting Rihanna, who was
his girlfriend at the time. He was jailed for 2-1/2 months last
year for violating the terms of his probation.
In 2013, a four-concert festival in Canada that Brown was
set to headline was canceled due to the singer's health
concerns. Prominent sponsors had also pulled out of one of the
festival dates because of Brown's inclusion.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Eric Kelsey in Los
Angeles; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman)