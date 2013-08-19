By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 A four-concert festival in
Canada has been canceled after its headliner, R&B singer Chris
Brown, had to pull out for personal and health reasons, the
festival's promoter said on Monday.
"After ongoing conversation and consultation with this
year's headline act Chris Brown, and in light of the performer's
recent personal and health-related issues, a decision has been
made to cancel all four scheduled performances," Drop
Entertainment Group owner Stephen Tobin said in a statement
about the Energy/Summer Rush Canadian concert series that was to
run Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.
"In the absence of a festival headliner, we cannot proceed."
Brown, 24, is on probation in California for assaulting
former girlfriend and fellow singer Rihanna in 2009, and has
become a polarizing figure after the assault, which took place
in Los Angeles on the eve of that year's Grammy awards.
Neither the promoter nor Brown's publicist elaborated on the
issues behind the cancellation. But the publicist did confirm
that the Grammy winner suffered a non-epileptic seizure on Aug.
9 in Los Angeles.
The decision also comes after some sponsors, including
Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc.
and Molson Coors Brewing Co., pulled their affiliation
with the concert in Halifax, Nova Scotia, after Brown was named
as a performer.
"Our agreement to continue sponsorship of the series was
made before Chris Brown's appearance was announced," Rogers
spokeswoman Heather Robinson said. "However, as soon as he was
confirmed as one of eight performers, we decided to withdraw our
sponsorship."
An online petition in Nova Scotia protesting Brown
performing in Halifax gained more than 16,000 signatures and the
city's mayor, Mike Savage, also spoke out against the "Turn Up
the Music" singer playing there.
The concert series is to be rescheduled for 2014, the
promoter said. The shows were scheduled for Winnipeg, Manitoba;
Toronto; Halifax; and Saint John, New Brunswick.
Last week, Brown agreed to complete an additional 1,000
hours of community labor in Los Angeles after his probation was
temporarily revoked and he was accused of cutting corners on
earlier community labor work.