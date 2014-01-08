WASHINGTON Jan 8 Grammy-winning R&B singer
Chris Brown has rejected a plea deal in a misdemeanor assault
case stemming from an altercation outside a Washington hotel,
his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Brown, 24, is charged with breaking the nose of a Maryland
man who tried to get a picture with him in October. His
bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, faces the same charge.
Brown's lawyer, Danny Onorato, told reporters the deal had
been rejected because "Chris Brown's not guilty."
He said he expected a date for a trial at the District of
Columbia Superior Court to be set at a Feb. 20 hearing.
When they left the courthouse, Brown and his lawyers were
surrounded by federal marshals as a shoving crowd of onlookers
and media tried to get close to the singer.
In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years' probation,
community labor and domestic violence counseling after
assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.
Brown's probation was revoked by a Los Angeles judge last
month following the Washington fracas. He was not taken into
custody because of good reports on his progress in a
court-ordered rehab program.
The singer had also had his probation revoked in July after
he was charged in a May hit-and-run traffic accident. A Los
Angeles judge reinstated it in August after Brown agreed to
complete an additional 1,000 hours of community service.
Since the 2009 sentence, Brown has been involved in
altercations with rapper Drake and his entourage in a New York
nightclub and R&B singer Frank Ocean in a Los Angeles parking
lot.
(Reporting by Tom Ramstack and Ian Simpson; Editing by Ian
Simpson and Leslie Adler)