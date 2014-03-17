(Recasts, adds quotes, career impact)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, March 17 A Los Angeles judge on
Monday ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to remain in jail at least
until a probation violation hearing next month after the judge
expressed concern about his ability to stay out of trouble.
Brown, 24, was arrested last Friday when he was dismissed
from a Malibu, California, rehabilitation facility, triggering a
violation of the singer's court-ordered treatment related to his
2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, the singer Rihanna.
The singer's probation violation hearing is scheduled for
April 23 and is complicated by a misdemeanor assault case he
faces in Washington, D.C. on April 17.
Brown was dismissed from the rehab center for violating four
in-house rules, including inappropriately touching a female
client on the elbow, initially refusing a drug test and making a
provocative statement, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge
James Brandlin said.
Brown told a group session at the rehab center that "I am
good at using guns and knives," the judge said, reading from a
report filed by the center, saying this was troubling.
"I have concerns about his inability to stay out of
trouble," Brandlin said before ordering Brown held without bail,
departing from a pattern of giving Brown the benefit of the
doubt as long as he remained in rehab.
Brown, dressed in a bright orange jumpsuit after spending
the weekend at Los Angeles County's aging Men's Central Jail,
was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs as his mother Joyce
Hawkins sobbed.
"None of these things rises to the level, in my humble
opinion, to be remanded into custody," argued Brown's attorney,
Mark Geragos, whose request to have the singer change into a
gray suit he had brought for him was denied.
"He has the current prospect of sitting on ice for six
weeks, which is longer than the standard probation violation,"
Geragos added.
DUET DELAYED
The attorney had argued that extraditing Brown to Washington
for his trial would been a long and costly process. He warned
that the Washington case could be delayed if Brown was not able
to attend.
Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Mary Murray opposed
Brown's release. Her department has repeatedly asked the court
to jail Brown for alleged violations of probation, including
cutting corners on community service.
Brown's jailing is another mark on a growing rap sheet for
the singer, who has so far been able to maintain wide popularity
for his music despite a poor image that has included his beating
of Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammys and several
altercations.
The release of the singer's upcoming duet, "Don't Be Gone
Too Long," with 20-year-old Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande has
also been delayed in the wake of Brown's jailing, Grande said on
Twitter on Monday.
Brandlin had initially sentenced Brown to 90 days in the
treatment program in November following his assault arrest in
Washington where he allegedly punched and broke the nose of a
man who was trying to get a picture with him.
The "Turn Up the Music" singer was ordered last month to
stay in the treatment program until his April 17 trial in
Washington.
In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years probation,
community labor and domestic violence counseling after
assaulting Rihanna in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing
by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)