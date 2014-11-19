NEW YORK Nov 19 "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth was
named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday in a live
broadcast of the late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Hemsworth, 31, appeared via Skype clad in a loose-fitting
t-shirt with his face obscured and his voice disguised
electronically, answering questions from the audience about his
age, whether he was single and if he was an actor as they tried
to guess his identity.
The star of "Thor," sequel "Thor: The Dark World" and "The
Avengers" gestured towards his face and thanked his parents "for
putting this all together" after he was correctly identified by
an audience member and his full appearance was revealed.
Hemsworth also wryly thanked "all the other previous
intelligent men, because this is based on an IQ test, not just
physical appearance."
Past choices of the magazine, which began handing out the
accolade in a 1985 cover story on fellow Australian Mel Gibson,
have ranged in age from 27, with John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1988, to
59, with Sean Connery a year later.
Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Gere have
each been chosen twice. Last year's cover, rocker Adam Levine,
was one of the few non-actors selected by the editors.
Hemsworth, whose first film was 2009's "Star Trek" and is
married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, will appear on the cover
of People in the issue published on Friday.
