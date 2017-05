March 18 Rock-'n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead on Saturday at his home in Missouri, according to St. Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.

The singer-guitarist, known for such hit singles as "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Sweet Little Sixteen," was 90 years old. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)