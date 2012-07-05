Amal and George Clooney welcome boy and girl twins
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.
Claire Danes, star of the hit TV thriller "Homeland," is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, People magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a representative for the actress.
Danes, who won a Golden Globe prize in January for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison, Homeland's intuitive and overwrought CIA officer in the popular U.S. show, married Dancy, the star of "Hannibal", in 2009. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, hardly a household name in Britain before a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester concert in May, has emerged as a national heroine there following an emotional televised benefit performance.