Claire Danes, star of the hit TV thriller "Homeland," is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, People magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a representative for the actress.

Danes, who won a Golden Globe prize in January for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison, Homeland's intuitive and overwrought CIA officer in the popular U.S. show, married Dancy, the star of "Hannibal", in 2009. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)