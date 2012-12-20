LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Emmy-winning actress Claire
Danes has given birth to her first child, a boy, the publicist
for the "Homeland" star said on Wednesday.
Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy was born on Monday to
Danes, 33, and her husband, British actor Hugh Dancy.
Danes' performance as CIA operative Carrie Matheson on
Showtime's "Homeland" series scored her an Emmy win in
September, while the psychological thriller won the TV
industry's highest honor of best drama series.
Danes is nominated for her second Golden Globe award in the
role at the Hollywood awards show in January. She also has won
multiple awards for her past work on 2010 TV film "Temple
Grandin," and as a 15-year-old on the 1990s coming-of-age
television drama "My So-Called Life."
