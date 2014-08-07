LONDON Aug 7 Hollywood actor George Clooney and
human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin have posted legal notice in
London of their plan to marry in Italy, a spokesman for the
borough of Kensington and Chelsea said on Thursday.
News of the couple's engagement was confirmed in April when
Alamuddin's legal practice in London issued a statement
congratulating them.
The banns, or formal notice of the wedding, were posted at
Kensington and Chelsea Register office in southwest London from
last month until Thursday, the spokesman said.
The couple would have had to visit the office and pay a fee
of 35 pounds ($59) each before signing the document which was
then displayed for 16 days.
Two-time Oscar winner Clooney, 53, has been married once
before but since his 1993 divorce from Talia Balsam has remained
one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and had vowed never
to remarry.
Alamuddin has advised United Nations former
secretary-general Kofi Annan on Syria, represented Ukraine's
ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko in challenging her detention
before the European Court of Human Rights and has also
represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in extradition
proceedings.
Photos of the notice, published by the Daily Mirror, show
36-year-old Alamuddin's occupation as "barrister" and her status
as "single". Clooney, listed under his full name of George
Timothy Clooney, is described as "actor and director", with his
marital status "previous marriage dissolved".
The document names the location of the wedding as Italy but
does not give a date. Media have reported the ceremony will take
place in September at Clooney's villa by Lake Como.
A spokeswoman for Alamuddin's law firm was not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Louise Ireland)