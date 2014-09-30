By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 30
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 With the help of Oscar de
la Renta, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli and Dolce &
Gabbana, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin vaulted into the top
echelons of Hollywood fashion with her stylish Italian wedding
to actor George Clooney.
Alamuddin, 36, showcased several outfits during her
whirlwind wedding weekend in Venice, picking British, American
and Italian designers and channeling golden age Hollywood
glamour.
The piece de resistance was an off-the-shoulder tulle and
Chantilly lace wedding gown, revealed on Tuesday by fashion
magazine Vogue and custom-made by New York-based de la Renta.
"George and I wanted a wedding that was romantic and
elegant, and I can't imagine anyone more able than Oscar to
capture this mood in a dress," the British-Lebanese bride told
Vogue.
The magazine renowned for anointing fashion royalty and
whose editor Anna Wintour attended the nuptials, noted "she
stands resplendent in her dress."
De la Renta, who is known for his romantic feminine
creations, also supplied Alamuddin's post-wedding dress, which
the magazine described as a "festive, Gatsby-style party frock."
Clooney wore a custom black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.
Oscar-winning Clooney, 53, one of Hollywood's most famous
bachelors, and Alamuddin's wedding has drawn comparisons to that
of Kate Middleton and Britain's Prince William in April 2011.
Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, has become a style
icon for her chic ensembles often incorporating high fashion and
high street retail, earning a place in Vanity Fair's annual best
dressed lists over the past few years.
Hordes of photographers followed the couple in speedboats on
the Venetian canals throughout the weekend as they hosted
several events attended by celebrities such as Cindy Crawford,
Bill Murray and Matt Damon.
The lawyer changed up her look for her civil wedding
ceremony on Monday, swapping a dress for a chic white trouser
and top set offset with black trim by British designer
McCartney. The outfit drew on effortless coastal fashion, a
theme she embraced as she arrived in Venice in a black and white
maxi Dolce & Gabbana dress.
As the newlyweds jetted through Venice in a speedboat named
'Amore,' the new Mrs Clooney selected a short, bell-skirted
dress embroidered with floral motifs by Italian designer
Giambattista Valli, showcasing her long legs.
She also opted for a blood red Alexander McQueen gown with a
dramatic train for her pre-wedding rehearsal dinner, various
fashion sites reported.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Andrew Hay)