LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 With the help of Oscar de
la Renta, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli and Dolce &
Gabbana, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin vaulted into the top
echelons of Hollywood fashion with her stylish Italian wedding
to actor George Clooney.
Alamuddin, 36, showcased several outfits during her
whirlwind wedding weekend in Venice, picking British, American
and Italian designers and channeling golden age Hollywood
glamour.
The piece de resistance was an off-the-shoulder tulle and
Chantilly lace gown she wore at her formal wedding ceremony on
Saturday that was revealed on Tuesday by fashion magazine Vogue
and custom-made by New York-based de la Renta.
The British-Lebanese bride told Vogue she and Clooney wanted
a "romantic and elegant" wedding, and de la Renta's romantic and
feminine design was the right choice.
The magazine renowned for anointing fashion royalty and
whose editor Anna Wintour attended the nuptials, noted "she
stands resplendent in her dress."
De la Renta also supplied Alamuddin's post-wedding dress,
which the magazine described as a "festive, Gatsby-style party
frock." Clooney wore a custom black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.
Oscar-winning Clooney, 53, one of Hollywood's most famous
bachelors, and Alamuddin's wedding was attended by celebrities
such as Cindy Crawford, Bill Murray and Matt Damon. It has drawn
comparisons to the nuptials of Kate Middleton and Britain's
Prince William in April 2011.
Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, has become a style
icon for her chic ensembles that often incorporate high fashion
and high street retail, earning a place in Vanity Fair's annual
best dressed lists over the past few years.
Vanity Fair's special correspondent, Amy Fine Collins, said
Alamuddin was one of the runners up for the magazine's Best
Dressed list this year, and pegged her as one to watch during
the upcoming year for her "cosmopolitan view of fashion."
"Amal has immediately entered the major leagues," Collins
said. "She has her own innate style which comes with maturity
and intelligence."
The raven-haired beauty opted for a chic white trouser and
top by British designer Stella McCartney for her civil wedding
ceremony on Monday. The outfit drew on effortless coastal
fashion, a theme she embraced as she arrived in Venice in a
black and white maxi Dolce & Gabbana dress.
As the newlyweds jetted through Venice in a speedboat named
'Amore,' the new Mrs Clooney selected a short, bell-skirted
dress embroidered with floral motifs by Italian designer
Giambattista Valli, showcasing her long legs.
"She executed a very polished overall look that a lot of
women can aspire to and emulate," said Dana Avidan-Cohn, senior
market editor at InStyle magazine.
"Everything was elegant and well-suited for the affairs she
was going to, and that's what makes such a stylish person."
Alamuddin also opted for a blood red Alexander McQueen gown
with a dramatic train for her pre-wedding rehearsal dinner.
Avidan-Cohn said the lawyer paid homage to her own beliefs and
profession by carrying a clutch by Sarah's Bag, a Beirut-based
project where incarcerated women make artisan handbags and
receive profits.
