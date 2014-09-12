(In first paragraph corrects first name to Amal ..not.. Alam)
LONDON, Sept 12 Tabloid reports that George
Clooney and his fiancee Amal Alamuddin would perform their civil
marriage ceremony at a London town hall drew small crowds on
Friday, but no sign of the happy couple.
Celebrity magazine UsWeekly was the most often quoted source
for a report that the 53-year-old Hollywood heartthrob would tie
the knot with the Lebanese-born London-based human rights
lawyer, 36, "with their parents present", at Chelsea Old Town
Hall.
The message from Chelsea Old Town Hall, though, could not
have been clearer: "We are NOT conducting the wedding of Mr
Clooney at this office today," it said in a terse notice pinned
to its door.
"We have assisted in the legal preliminaries for a proposed
wedding for George Clooney and his fiancee," the notice said. "A
certificate of no impediment was applied for and has been issued
as no objection was raised."
But it said there would be no ceremony on Friday and added
that: "a film crew and press photographers would only cause
plausible disruption to other couples getting married on this
day."
That didn't stop dozens of onlookers, mostly women, and
photographers turning up at the Register Office in West London
on the off chance.
"Well if George Clooney's come to London to tie the knot, no
better place to do it than in Chelsea, so I'm very happy. We're
here to congratulate him," Francesca Wellman, one of the hopeful
crowd, said.
She and many others had hoped to catch a glimpse of the
couple during a lunch break.
"George will never let us down. He chose Chelsea," she
added.
When the couple failed to make an appearance, Suzanne, a
local resident said, "We haven't really wasted our time ... it's
a lovely vibe around here."
Nine other couples married during the day, many choosing to
leave through the back entrance of the building to avoid the
unexpected media attention.
Efforts to reach Alamuddin's personal assistant in London on
Thursday were unsuccessful.
Clooney, who has been dating Alamuddin since October 2013,
has said the couple intend to host a large official wedding
ceremony in Venice in late September.
