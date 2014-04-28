UNITED NATIONS, April 28 Academy Award winner
George Clooney has stepped down as a U.N. "Messenger of Peace,"
the United Nations said on Monday, suggesting the newly engaged
actor did not have enough time for the role promoting the world
body's peacekeeping efforts.
"After six years in this role, Mr. Clooney feels it is time
to retire his official role as Messenger of Peace," said U.N.
spokesman Stephane Dujarric, wishing Clooney well on his
engagement to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin.
"The competing demands on their time from their professional
and advocacy lives sometimes make it difficult for high-profile
individuals to carry out a formal United Nations role," he said.
As a messenger of peace, Clooney traveled to Democratic
Republic of Congo and South Sudan. Dujarric said U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon hoped there would be future
opportunities for collaboration between Clooney and the United
Nations.
In 2010, Clooney helped found the Satellite Sentinel
Project, which tracks human rights abuses and mass atrocities in
Sudan. "Retiring from his U.N. role will afford him the
independence to move forward with this and other personal
advocacy projects and activities," Dujarric said.
When Clooney was named a U.N. Messenger of Peace in 2008,
Ban cited his work on raising awareness about violence in
Sudan's conflict-torn western Darfur region, where he advocated
for aid for the millions of people displaced by fighting.
