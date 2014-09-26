* Clooney, fiancee Alamuddin seen on water taxi
* Reported to have reserved palazzo for exchange of vows
* "Puts city in the spotlight," local resident says
By Isla Binnie
VENICE, Sept 26 There was no other news on the
Rialto on Friday as A-list stars glided into Venice to celebrate
the wedding of Hollywood hero George Clooney and human rights
lawyer Amal Alamuddin.
The two-time Oscar winner and Kentucky-born Clooney, 53, is
set to renounce his oath of bachelorhood and marry
British-Lebanese barrister Alamuddin, 36, in a multi-day
extravaganza in Italy's floating city.
A beaming Clooney and his bride-to-be took a water taxi on
the Grand Canal on Friday, and more boats bearing blue flags
printed with the initials "A" and "G" waited in the morning at
Venice's airport to ferry early arrivals including Ellen Barkin,
Clooney's co-star in "Ocean's Thirteen".
Tourists and Venetians alike clustered after dark on Friday
on a pier next to the seven-star Aman Canal Grande Hotel, a
fresco-filled palazzo which the pair reportedly reserved for an
exchange-of-vows ceremony and reception on Saturday.
Among those hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the
glamorous guests on a list rumoured to hold 150 names was Osmany
Mena, 37, who was visiting Venice from Miami, Florida.
"They talked about Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Angelina
Jolie. It would be cool to see any of them, all of them," Mena
said, mentioning Clooney's co-star Bullock in the 2013
blockbuster "Gravity" and another recently married Hollywood
power couple.
Local press said Matt Damon, star of "The Talented Mr.
Ripley" and "The Bourne Identity", landed later in the day at
the airport on Venice's long Lido island.
Alamuddin and Clooney, who vowed never to remarry after his
1993 divorce from actress Talia Balsam, posted legal notice of
their plans to wed at a West London town hall in August, drawing
a crowd of fans but no appearance from the couple.
Alamuddin has represented Ukrainian former prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko at the European Court of Human Rights, and
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in extradition proceedings.
She has been dating Clooney since October 2013, according to
media reports, and their engagement was confirmed when her legal
chambers issued a statement in April to congratulate the couple.
Alamuddin also advised former United Nations secretary
general Kofi Annan on the conflict in Syria, an issue about
which Clooney has spoken publicly. Clooney also recently worked
as an advocate for refugees in Darfur, Sudan.
CELEBRITY STATUS
Speculation and rumours about the wedding have swirled, but
always centred on Italy, where Clooney is a regular attendee of
the Venice Film Festival and owns a villa by Lake Como.
He set off a media frenzy earlier this month when he was
widely quoted as saying at an event in Tuscany that he and his
bride-to-be had met in Italy and would marry in Venice.
The official ceremony is expected to be held on Monday at
Venice's town hall, the 14th-century Ca' Farsetti palace, and
Italian media reported that the former mayor of Rome, Walter
Veltroni, would officiate.
Venice's local government said it would close off a few of
the town's narrow pedestrian streets for two hours on Monday.
"Considering that the location of the ceremony is likely to
become a target for people attracted by the celebrity status of
the event, high numbers could be a problem for traffic and pose
a threat to those people's safety," the notice said.
Not all Venetians were worried by the prospect of crowds.
Marco Pampani, 58, an architect who lives in the city, welcomed
the couple's decision to bring their nuptials there.
"This puts the city in the spotlight," Pampani said by the
Aman hotel on Friday evening, still cheery after standing there
for 1 1/2 hours. "It brings people, movement, things Venice
needs."
(Editing by Michael and xxxxx xxxxxxx)