U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, May 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
NEW YORK May 19 Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen on Thursday won the dismissal of a long-running lawsuit in which his former wife accused him of cheating her out of millions of dollars in their 1990 divorce.
Chief Judge Loretta Preska of the federal court in Manhattan said Patricia Cohen failed to show that her former husband defrauded her by hiding $5.5 million from a New York City real estate transaction and claiming that the money was lost.
The divorce predated Steven Cohen's creation of the hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors, where he made his name on Wall Street and his fortune. He has since converted SAC into a family office, Point72 Asset Management. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
WASHINGTON, May 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.