NEW YORK May 19 Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen on Thursday won the dismissal of a long-running lawsuit in which his former wife accused him of cheating her out of millions of dollars in their 1990 divorce.

Chief Judge Loretta Preska of the federal court in Manhattan said Patricia Cohen failed to show that her former husband defrauded her by hiding $5.5 million from a New York City real estate transaction and claiming that the money was lost.

The divorce predated Steven Cohen's creation of the hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors, where he made his name on Wall Street and his fortune. He has since converted SAC into a family office, Point72 Asset Management. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)