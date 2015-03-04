(Attention to strong language in paragraphs four and seven)
March 3 The brother of celebrity socialite Paris
Hilton will plead guilty to an assault charge for threatening
flight attendants on a Los Angeles-bound flight out of London
last year, officials said on Tuesday.
Conrad Hughes Hilton admitted to the misdemeanor crime that
occurred on a British Airways flight on July 31, 2014, according
to documents provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los
Angeles.
During the flight, Hilton repeatedly used the bathroom to
smoke marijuana and tobacco and intimidated the unnamed flight
attendants, according to the plea agreement.
"You need to stop squaring up to me," he screamed at one,
according to the document. "I am going to fucking kill you."
Hilton also swung at, but missed, another airline worker,
the document showed.
A criminal complaint stated that during Hilton's tirade,
children on the flight began crying and other passengers were
frightened.
"I will fucking own anyone on this flight; they are fucking
peasants," Hilton said, according to the complaint.
He signed the plea agreement on Feb. 19, according to the
document. He could face a maximum of six months in jail and is
scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to
Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek.
Hilton's celebrity sister pleaded guilty in 2010 to cocaine
possession and was fined $2,000 by a Las Vegas judge and ordered
to complete 200 hours of community service.
The Hiltons' great-grandfather Conrad Hilton founded the
Hilton group of hotels which includes the Waldorf Astoria luxury
hotel in New York.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in SAN FRANCISCO)