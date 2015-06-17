June 16 Hotel family heir Conrad Hilton, the
younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was sentenced on
Tuesday to 750 hours of community service and fined $5,000 after
threatening flight attendants on a transcontinental flight last
year.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek said the
sentence, which also requires Hilton to undergo mental health
and substance abuse treatment, is part of a three-year probation
period.
Conrad Hughes Hilton, the 21-year-old great-grandson of the
founder of the Hilton Hotels chain, entered a guilty plea in
March in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under an agreement
with prosecutors.
Authorities said Hilton became belligerent on a British
Airways flight from London to Los Angeles last July, pacing the
cabin and yelling profanities. He is also reported to have
called the other passengers on board "peasants."
Hilton acknowledged in his plea agreement that he threatened
to kill one flight attendant during the episode and threw a
punch at another, but missed. He also acknowledged that he
smoked marijuana and tobacco in the bathroom of the plane.
Authorities said children on the airliner began to cry
during his outburst, which lasted several hours until he fell
asleep and flight attendants restrained him to his seat.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)