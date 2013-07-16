(Corrects Monteith's first name to Cory from Corey)
CALGARY, Alberta, July 16 Canadian authorities
on Tuesday said Cory Monteith, the 31-year-old heartthrob of
Fox's musical-comedy television series "Glee," died of an
overdose of heroin and alcohol.
The British Columbia Coroners Service said in a release that
post-mortem testing on the star, who was found dead on Saturday
in a Vancouver hotel room, died of "a mixed-drug toxicity
involving heroin and alcohol."
However, the service said Monteith's death was unlikely to
have been intentional.
"It should be noted that at this point there is no evidence
to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a
most-tragic accident," the Coroners Service said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Sandra Maler)