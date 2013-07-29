LOS ANGELES, July 29 Actress Lea Michele, the
girlfriend and cast mate of late "Glee" star Cory Monteith, on
Monday thanked fans for their support in her first public
comments since the actor's death earlier this month.
"Thank you all for helping me through this time with your
enormous love & support," Michele, 26, posted on Twitter along
with a photo of her and Monteith. "Cory will forever be in my
heart."
Monteith, 31, who had struggled with substance abuse, was
found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13 from an
apparently accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol.
He played Finn Hudson, a high school jock turned glee club
singer, in the Fox musical comedy.
The series' fifth season will premiere on Sept. 26, a week
later than originally planned so that writers can revise
episodes due to Monteith's death.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Mary Milliken)