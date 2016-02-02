SANTA MONICA, Calif. Feb 2 A California judge
on Tuesday ordered comedian Bill Cosby to give a second
deposition in the case of a woman accusing him of sexually
assaulting her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15
years old.
"I want to order Mr. Cosby to sit for another deposition at
his cost," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan
said at a hearing in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica.
Cosby in October gave a deposition in the case, but plaintiff
Judy Huth's attorneys Gloria Allred contended that the
entertainer failed to answer certain questions.
