Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
Comedian Bill Cosby filed court papers on Tuesday calling for sanctions against a woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying she breached a confidentiality agreement and legal protocol in the public release of his full deposition from a 10-year-old civil case.
Cosby, 78, made the filing in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia in answer to recent motions by Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who alleged that the comedian tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her.
(Writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel from New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON It was more of a leg buster, but scientists have named a spiky, tank-like dinosaur that wielded a sledge-hammer tail after the fanciful beast Zuul from the blockbuster film "Ghostbusters" that menaced Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and friends.