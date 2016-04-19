Comedian Bill Cosby and his wife Camille (L) arrive at the Kennedy Center For the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony in Washington October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/Files

BOSTON Bill Cosby's wife on Tuesday underwent a second day of questioning by lawyers for seven women who have sued the comedian for defamation for denying their claims that he sexually assaulted them.

Camille Cosby, 72, cooperated to the best of her abilities while being questioned under oath for more than five hours, attorneys for her and her husband said in a joint statement.

The deposition showed that "Mrs. Cosby has no relevant non-privileged information to offer in this case," it said. "... We are thankful for this distraction to now be over."

Her lawyers had asked a federal magistrate judge last week to spare her a second day of questioning at a Boston hotel. They contended an earlier deposition was mainly aimed at embarrassing her by delving into her sexual past and matters she is not obligated to testify about due to her marriage with the accused actor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy rejected that request but admonished lawyers for both sides to be better behaved during the second round of questioning.

He noted that marital privilege allows Camille Cosby to decline to answer questions about matters discussed privately with her husband.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby, 78, of sexual assault, often after plying them with drugs and alcohol. The allegations, many dating back decades, have toppled the actor best known for his role as the father in the 1980s television hit "The Cosby Show" from his position as one of the United States' best-loved entertainers.

Most of the alleged crimes are too old to be criminally prosecuted. Authorities in Pennsylvania charged Cosby with sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.

Cosby, who is out on bail, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Tamara Green filed the Massachusetts lawsuit in December 2014. She was later joined by six other women who say Cosby sexually assaulted them and defamed them by calling them liars.

Cosby has countersued, accusing the women of defaming him.

