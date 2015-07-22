(Adds background about scandal, other pending cases)
By Steve Gorman
July 21 Comedian Bill Cosby filed legal papers
on Tuesday calling for court sanctions against a woman accusing
him of sexual assault, saying she breached their confidentiality
agreement in the leak of his full deposition from a 10-year-old
civil case to the New York Times.
Cosby, 78, made the filing in U.S. District Court in
Philadelphia in opposition to recent motions by Andrea Constand,
a former Temple University employee who has alleged the comedian
tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her.
The lawsuit she brought against Cosby was settled for an
undisclosed sum in 2006, and all documents from the litigation
were sealed until a federal judge on July 6 released limited
redacted excerpts from Cosby's 2005 deposition testimony in the
case.
Those excerpts included Cosby's admission under oath that he
had obtained Quaaludes, the brand name for a sedative widely
abused as a recreational drug in the 1970s, with the intent of
giving the pills to young women in order to have sex with them.
On July 8, Constand filed papers in court seeking to unseal
the entire deposition and her settlement agreement with Cosby,
as well as to free her from any confidentiality restrictions.
The New York Times has since obtained its own record of
Cosby's deposition and posted additional excerpts on its
website, revealing testimony in which the entertainer described
how he had pursued women and how he obtained Quaaludes.
Cosby's own court filing on Tuesday stressed that the
deposition excerpts so far unsealed by the judge contain no
testimony that he engaged in any non-consensual sex or gave
anyone Quaaludes without their knowledge or consent.
"Reading the media accounts, one would conclude that
Defendant has admitted to rape," the document said. "And yet
Defendant admitted to nothing more than being one of the many
people who introduced Quaaludes into their consensual sex life
in the 1970s."
The memorandum goes on to call Constand's request to open
the entire Cosby settlement to public scrutiny an "obvious
attempt to smear" the performer and says she should be
sanctioned for leaking the nearly 1,000-page deposition
transcript to the New York Times through her "own hired court
reporter."
More than 40 women have come forward in the past year
alleging Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them in incidents
dating back decades.
He faces at least four civil lawsuits stemming from such
allegations. Cosby has never been criminally charged.
His attorneys have consistently denied the accusations,
which have left in tatters the career and public image of a
once-revered entertainer best known for playing the lovable
father figure Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the hit TV comedy series
"The Cosby Show" in the 1980s and '90s.
Cosby has said little in public about the scandal, telling
ABC television in May that he did not wish to discuss
allegations.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler, Eric
Beech and Ken Wills)