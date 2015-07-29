By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 28
LOS ANGELES, July 28 The woman battling Bill
Cosby to make public a 2006 settlement of her sexual-assault
complaint against him said in court documents on Tuesday that
she is a lesbian, despite his sworn assertions that their
encounter was consensual and he has a knack for reading women's
cues.
The revelation by Andrea Constand, a former Temple
University employee who has alleged the comedian tricked her
into taking drugs before assaulting her in 2004, came in a legal
memorandum filed in federal court in Philadelphia.
In it, Constand's lawyers argue that Cosby, 78, breached the
confidentiality clause of their settlement through a series of
public comments by his attorneys as they mounted a media
campaign seeking to put his "spin" on the widening scandal.
Her attorneys contend Constand's only recourse is for the
judge to unseal the settlement and free her of the
confidentiality restrictions so she can defend her reputation.
Cosby's legal team has been fighting to keep the entire case
under seal.
His lawyers took to the airwaves last week after excerpts
from a sworn deposition he gave 10 years ago were recently made
public, including his statements about being adept at
deciphering sexual cues.
Explaining why he viewed his sexual encounter with Constand
as consensual, Cosby recounted that his accuser had not appeared
angry afterward.
"I think that I'm a pretty decent reader of people and their
emotions in these romantic sexual things, whatever you want to
call them," he said in the excerpt, published by the New York
Times.
Striking a sardonic tone, Constand's lawyers fired back at
that assertion in her latest court filing, saying, "despite his
talent for interpreting female reactions to him, (Cosby) did not
realize (Constand) was gay until the police told him."
More than 40 women have come forward during the past year to
accuse Cosby of having raped or molested them after plying them
with drugs or alcohol in incidents dating back decades.
Cosby, who faces at least four pending civil suits stemming
from such complaints, as well as a criminal investigation by Los
Angeles police, has never been charged. He and his lawyers,
while acknowledging marital infidelity on Cosby's part, have
consistently denied allegations of sexual misconduct.
Cosby, whose career has been left in shambles by the
scandal, has repeatedly insisted through his lawyers that
nothing in the deposition excerpts represents an admission of
anything but consensual sex and recreational drug use.
