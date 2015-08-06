LOS ANGELES Aug 5 U.S. comedian Bill Cosby has
been ordered to give a sworn deposition in a lawsuit alleging he
sexually abused a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los
Angeles in 1974.
The order, entered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on
Tuesday and made public on Wednesday, states that Cosby will
submit to questions under oath from the lawyer of his accuser,
Judy Huth, on Oct. 9, and that she will answer questions from
his attorneys on Oct. 15.
Cosby's lawyers had sought to compel Huth to give her
deposition before the comedian, but the judge sided with Huth in
requiring Cosby to go first.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)