WASHINGTON Aug 6 Bill Cosby's African art
collection would not have been shown at a Smithsonian museum in
Washington if sexual abuse allegations against the comedian had
been known, the museum's director said.
Johnnetta Cole, director of Washington's Smithsonian
National Museum of African Art, said she regretted not being
more transparent about a $716,000 donation Cosby gave to the
museum to fund the exhibit. The show opened in November and
includes about 60 pieces from Cosby's personal collection.
Cole wrote in the online magazine the Root on Wednesday that
she was unaware of the sexual abuse allegations at the time of
the donation.
"Had I known, I would not have moved forward with this
particular exhibition," she said.
Cole said she was "devastated" about the allegations against
the Cosby but his pieces would remain on exhibit. The show is
about the art, not the man, and will remain open, she wrote.
The pieces contributed by Cosby include paintings by former
slaves, various commissioned works, and images of the comedian.
The museum posted a sign last month reminding visitors that
the exhibit is about the artists and not a tribute to Cosby.
Cosby has been ordered to give a deposition in a lawsuit
brought by a woman accusing him of plying her with alcohol and
sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles when
she was 15 years old.
The alleged victim is one of more than 40 women who have
come forward in the past year to say that they were raped or
molested by Cosby after he gave them alcohol or drugs in
incidents dating back decades.
